Edinburg Football Player Charged In Ref Attack

An Edinburg high school football player is under arrest after video shows him attacking a ref during a playoff game.

Edinburg High’s Emmanuel Duron is charged with assault for Thursday night’s attack. The 18-year-old was filmed running onto the field and plowing into the ref at full speed after being ejected from the game.

Edinburg CISD decided to pull the team from playoffs apologizing to the ref, his family, Duron’s teammates, and staff. The ref was checked out for a concussion and a shoulder injury.