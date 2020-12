The city of Edinburg is backing the expansion plans by two hospitals by designating them enterprise zone projects, allowing the hospitals to seek financial assistance from the state.

The designation allows Doctors Hospital at Renaissance and Edinburg Regional Medical Center to apply for incentive monies from the Texas Enterprise Fund. DHR has proposed a $76.8 million expansion it says will mean the hiring of another 500 employees. Edinburg Regional is planning a $57 million expansion.