Edinburg Implements Mandatory Water Use Measures

Add one more major city in the Valley to the list of those enacting Stage 2 water use restrictions. Edinburg moved into the mandatory water conservation stage today, which requires residents and business owners to take multiple measures meant to save water, as water levels drop to near record lows at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs.

Stage 2 restrictions limit things like lawn watering and car washing, and require that water leaks inside and outside your property be fixed.

Edinburg becomes at least the ninth Valley city to implement Stage 2 restrictions, joining McAllen, Mission, Brownsville, San Benito, Rio Grande City, Roma, Laguna Vista and Rancho Viejo.