Edinburg Law Firm Searched By Federal Agents

jsalinasBy
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A prominent Edinburg-based law firm was the focus of a federal search this morning.

CBS 4 News with first word that agents with Homeland Security Investigations showed up at the law firm of Palacios, Garza, and Thompson at about 9 a.m. Agents with the FBI and IRS are reportedly assisting in the investigation. Officials aren’t commenting on what prompted the search.

The firm was founded in 2014 by Ricardo Palacios, a former prosecutor with the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office, and a former Edinburg city attorney. The firm represents local governments among its many clients.

