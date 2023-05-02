Edinburg Man Admits Attempt To Smuggle Gun Parts Into Mexico

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Edinburg man has pleaded guilty to attempting to smuggle automatic weapons parts. 19-year-old Peter Deshaewn Maldonado-Guillen admitted in McAllen federal court Tuesday that he tried to sneak AK-47 rifle barrels into Mexico.

Maldonado-Guillen had been arrested February 14th at the Hidalgo Port of Entry. Federal prosecutors say he got across the border, but that Mexican officials inspected his vehicle and denied him entry. When he drove back to the U.S., CBP officers conducted a secondary inspection, and turned up five AK-47 barrels hidden in a quarter-panel.

The smuggling charge carries a punishment of 10 years in federal prison, and Maldonado-Guillen will be sentenced July 13th.