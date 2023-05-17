Edinburg Man Admits Guilt Following Child Porn Probe

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A little more than three months after being arrested on child pornography charges, an Edinburg man has admitted to the crime.

20-year-old Lazaro Segundo-Vazquez has pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography via a messaging app. Segundo-Vazquez had been taken into custody in early February following an investigation that began when Google intercepted an upload of graphic child sexual abuse material. Google referred the information to the Texas Attorney General’s Office, which contacted the Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force.

Investigators tracked the activity to Segundo-Vazquez’s cellphone. Segundo-Vazquez will be back in McAllen federal court to learn his punishment August 18th.