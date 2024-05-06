Edinburg Man Apprehended In Easter Weekend Near-Deadly Hit And Run

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Edinburg police have tracked down and arrested the man they say is to blame for an Easter night near-deadly hit and run.

Police say 37-year-old Luis Alberto Gongora was driving the SUV that smashed into the back of a 3-wheel motorcycle and left a man and woman with major injuries. Both vehicles were heading north on I-69C when the rear-end crash happened near Trenton Road the night of March 31st. The SUV kept on going.

Investigators say citizen assistance played a big role in helping them track down the suspect. Gongora is charged with causing an accident involving injury, a third-degree felony.