Edinburg Man Awaits Punishment After Admitting To Accident That Killed A Pregnant Woman And Her Unborn Baby

An Edinburg man who struck and killed an 18-year-old pregnant woman on the side of a road last summer has admitted to the deadly accident. 45-year-old Carlos Santiago Rodriguez pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of accident involving death and evidence tampering.

Rodriguez was driving on North Alamo Road when his Chevrolet Silverado struck two women standing by their vehicle that had run out of gas near Economedes High School. One of the women, Lorena Perez, was 8 months pregnant and both she and her unborn baby died at the hospital. Rodriguez had sped away but turned himself in two days later.