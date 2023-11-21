Edinburg Man Charged In Murder-For-Hire Plot Amid Child Custody Dispute

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An undercover investigation has led to the arrest of an Edinburg man who authorities say was plotting to kill a woman amid a bitter child custody dispute.

33-year-old Jonathan Gutierrez was taken into custody late last week after meeting with two people he had apparently hired to commit the murder. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News, Gutierrez gave the individuals a photo of the woman, as well as $1,000 as a down payment.

Under surveillance by the FBI and Edinburg police, Gutierrez a short time later met again with one of the individuals to provide further instructions. Gutierrez was arrested after leaving the meeting.

He was charged with solicitation to commit capital murder and booked on a half-million dollar bond.

It’s not clear what or who tipped the FBI to the apparent murder-for-hire plot.