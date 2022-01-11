Edinburg Man Denied Bond Reduction Related To Deadly Christmas Day Wreck

An Edinburg man will remain behind bars on several charges stemming from a deadly early-morning Christmas Day crash in Edinburg.

The McAllen Monitor reports a judge Monday denied a motion to lower the bond for 29-year-old Otis Charles Barron. Barron is in the Hidalgo County jail on bonds totaling $800,000.

Police say Barron was drunk behind the wheel of his Nissan Titan when it veered into oncoming traffic on Trenton Road and collided with a Nissan Sentra. The crash killed 65-year-old Sylvia Martinez, also of Edinburg, and injured two of her passengers in the sedan.

Barron is charged with intoxicated manslaughter, two counts of intoxicated assault, and three counts of causing an accident involving injury and death.