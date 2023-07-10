Edinburg Man Dies After Being Hit By Truck Tractor

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Edinburg police are continuing to investigate what led to an Edinburg man getting struck by a truck and killed as he was crossing a street near the Hidalgo County Courthouse Monday morning.

Police are working to determine if the victim was in a crosswalk on South 10th Avenue when he was hit near West Cano Street. The accident killed 55-year-old Troy Walter Hack.

Police say the driver of the truck tractor stopped to help as did other people in the area before Hack was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.