Edinburg Man Dies From Injuries After Vehicle Crashes Into Canal

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Edinburg man has died from injuries suffered when the vehicle he was driving plunged into a canal in Edinburg.

32-year-old Carlos Talamantes lll was behind the wheel of a vehicle that veered off of West Sprague Street between Jackson and McColl Roads at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Edinburg police officers dove in and rescued a woman from the overturned vehicle. They then spotted the man and were able to pull him out but he was unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Talamantes died Sunday night. The woman sustained minor injuries. Investigators say there are indications alcohol may have played a role in causing the vehicle to go off the road.

