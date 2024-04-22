Edinburg Man Gets Caught In California-Based Online Child Porn Investigation

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Edinburg man has been nabbed for his apparent participation in online child pornography activity being investigated by federal agents in California.

35-year-old Jaime Christian Flores was arrested by agents with Homeland Security Investigations in McAllen after an investigation by counterparts in Monterey California flagged Flores as a member of an internet chat group that shared sexually explicit images of children.

The investigation conducted in January led federal agents to Flores’ home last week. A search of his cellphone found hundreds of images and videos of child sex abuse material. Flores is in federal custody on charges of accessing and possessing the illegal material.