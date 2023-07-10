Edinburg Man Held In Suspected Drunken Hit And Run Death Of Bicyclist

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A suspected drunk driver from Edinburg is jailed in the hit and run death of a bicyclist. It happened late Sunday night east of Edinburg where the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe collided with a man riding his bike on Tower Road near South Trail Drive.

The driver kept on going before state troopers spotted his damaged SUV a little more than a mile away. The driver, 19-year-old Alan Nicolas Rios, was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

The name of the bicyclist killed is being withheld until his relatives have been notified.