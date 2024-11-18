Edinburg Man Hit With 20-Year Sentence For Drunken, Deadly Christmas Day Crash

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

20 years in prison – the punishment for an Edinburg man who killed a woman and injured two other people in a drunken Christmas Day crash in Edinburg three years ago. The sentence was handed down against 32-year-old Otis Charles Barron Monday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.

Edinburg police say Barron was drunk early Christmas morning 2021 when he veered his Nissan Titan pickup truck into the other lane on West Trenton Road and crashed head-on into a Nissan Sentra near South Closner Boulevard. The driver of the Sentra, 65-year-old Sylvia Martinez De Garza, was killed and two passengers were injured.