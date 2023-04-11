Edinburg Man Hit With Multiple Charges After Crashing Into Hidalgo County Courthouse

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Edinburg man has been arraigned on drunken driving and other charges after crashing his pickup truck into the Hidalgo County Courthouse last weekend. 21-year-old Jorge Hugo Contreras is charged with DWI with a previous conviction, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and with striking a fixture.

Edinburg police say at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Contreras drove his Ford F-150 pickup truck through an iron fence, then smashed into a fence surrounding an outside air conditioning unit on the West University side of the courthouse. Contreras was booked on bonds totaling $35,000.