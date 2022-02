It was an Edinburg man who was killed in a 2-vehicle smashup on I-69C this past Sunday.

Edinburg police Wednesday said 28-year-old Javier Deleon was driving the Ford Mustang that collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck as both vehicles were heading north on the freeway Sunday night.

Police say Deleon had changed lanes and slammed into the pickup south of Davis Road. The Mustang swerved out of control and rolled, and Deleon was pronounced dead at the scene.