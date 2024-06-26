LOCALTRENDING

Edinburg Man In Custody On Florida Sexual Assault Warrant

Story by TIM SULLIVAN
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Edinburg native wanted on a sexual assault warrant out of Tampa Florida is now in custody after being arrested in Edinburg.

35-year-old Carlos Perez had been wanted by Tampa police for the past 12 years. Tuesday afternoon, Edinburg police made a traffic stop near Trenton and Sugar, and said Perez showed the officer a Texas driver’s license that contained fraudulent information.

Perez was arrested on a charge of failing to properly identify. Police then learned he was a fugitive. Perez remains jailed pending his arraignment on the local charge and his transport back to Tampa to face the sexual assault charge.

