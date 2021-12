It was a 90-year-old Edinburg man who was killed in a 2-vehicle crash in a rural area north of Edinburg earlier this week. Eldon Olney Libby was the driver of a Saturn sedan that was struck by a Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The Texas Department of Public Safety had said its preliminary investigation found that Libby failed to yield when he drove onto Floral Road from Lazy Palms Drive mid-morning on Monday. A female passenger in the sedan was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.