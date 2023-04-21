Edinburg Man Killed In Head-On Crash

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A wrong-way driver was killed in a 2-vehicle collision north of Edinburg Thursday evening.

DPS accident investigators say 46-year-old Roberto Carlos Robles of Edinburg was driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 281 when his Nissan Sentra smashed head-on into a Lexus SUV. Robles suffered fatal injuries. The female driver of the Lexus was hospitalized with injuries described as not life-threatening.

The deadly wreck happened just north of Linn. The DPS is working to learn why Robles was driving in the wrong lane.