Edinburg Man Killed In Violent Rear-End Collision

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Edinburg man has died of severe injuries he suffered after crashing his minivan into the back of a tractor-trailer Monday night. It happened on the I-69C northbound frontage road near Rogers Road at about 9 p.m.

Edinburg police arriving on the scene found a Chrysler minivan with its front crushed and the driver with major injuries.

The victim, 25-year-old Daniel Laureano, was rushed to the hospital where he died. Police are investigating to learn how Laureano rear-ended the 18-wheeler.