Edinburg Man Killed In Violent Rear-End Collision

Edinburg deadly car accident Daniel Laureano photo courtesy City Of Edinburg
Photo courtesy City Of Edinburg

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Edinburg man has died of severe injuries he suffered after crashing his minivan into the back of a tractor-trailer Monday night. It happened on the I-69C northbound frontage road near Rogers Road at about 9 p.m.

Edinburg police arriving on the scene found a Chrysler minivan with its front crushed and the driver with major injuries.

The victim, 25-year-old Daniel Laureano, was rushed to the hospital where he died. Police are investigating to learn how Laureano rear-ended the 18-wheeler.

