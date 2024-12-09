Edinburg Man Killed In Wrong-Way Expressway Wreck

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Edinburg man was killed in what was a wrong-way collision on I-2 in Pharr early Sunday morning. Pharr police have released the victim’s name as 24-year-old Yeime Guzman.

Police say Guzman was driving west in the eastbound lanes of the expressway when his vehicle collided with another vehicle just west of Sugar Road. Guzman was killed instantly. The driver of the other vehicle remains hospitalized but his condition hasn’t been disclosed.

An autopsy that will include toxicology tests will be conducted to determine if Guzman was intoxicated at the time of the crash