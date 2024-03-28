LOCALTRENDING

Edinburg Man Sentenced For Transporting Cocaine Via UPS

Story by TIM SULLIVAN
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A former supervisor with UPS in the Rio Grande Valley will spend more than six years in federal prison for using UPS trucks to transport cocaine. 50-year-old Orlando Almanza heard his punishment this week.

Almanza, along with a second UPS employee and three other men had been arrested a little more than a year ago. Investigators say Almanza exploited loopholes in the UPS package shipping system to ship cocaine to cities across the U.S.

The other UPS employee, 51-year-old Fidencio Salinas, was one of the truck drivers. One of the other suspects printed fake shipping labels, another stored cocaine in his home, while another was a middleman between drug traffickers in the Valley and Mexico.

The scheme operated for about seven months in 2022 before it was busted through a joint effort involving federal and local law enforcement agencies.

