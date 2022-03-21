Edinburg Man To Prison In Binational Child Sex Case

An Edinburg man is going to federal prison for more than 10 years on child sex charges involving an underage girl from Mexico.

23-year-old Carlos Daniel Uribe-Garza heard his punishment in McAllen federal court Monday.

Investigators say Uribe-Garza had met the girl at her 15th birthday party in Reynosa late in 2020, pursued a sexual relationship with the teenager, and a couple of months later, tried to bring her into the U.S., going as far as to disguise her as a male. He was arrested at the Hidalgo Port of Entry, and months later pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor.

After serving his almost 11-year prison sentence, Uribe-Garza has also been ordered to register as a sex offender.