Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Edinburg 6th-grader was arrested Tuesday morning after a gun was found in the student’s backpack.

School district police were called to Barrientes Middle School a little after 9 a.m. after another student reported they had gotten a threatening message from a classmate.

Officers located the classmate and recovered a pistol from their backpack, and then took the student into custody. Edinburg CISD Police Chief Ricardo Perez says the pistol was not loaded.