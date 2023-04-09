Edinburg Middle School Teacher Charged With Having Meth On Campus

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A now-former Edinburg middle school teacher has been charged with illegal drug possession after a student found a vial of methamphetamine she had dropped.

Sally Blixt, a 7th-grade social studies teacher at Harwell Middle School, was arrested last Thursday. A student had found a small purse in the hallway that contained a vial of what was determined to be methamphetamine.

Security cameras showed that it was Blixt who dropped the purse and she was arrested at her home. She is charged with one count of possessing a controlled substance and two counts of endangering a child. Blixt, who had been with the Edinburg ISD for eight years, resigned following her arrest.