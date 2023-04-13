Edinburg Municipal Court Holds First Outreach Docket

The Edinburg Municipal Court is coming to you to help you take care of a speeding ticket you’ve neglected to pay.

The court is holding its first ever Outreach Docket, and on Friday, the Municipal Court will travel to the Dustin Sekula Memorial Library where you can go to pay an outstanding misdemeanor citation. If you can’t pay in full, you may be able to make an arrangement to pay over a period of time.

The Outreach Docket will be held from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. The library is located on South Closner Boulevard just south of Palm Avenue.