Edinburg Named A 2024 All-America City Finalist

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Edinburg has been named a finalist as it strives to win what would be its fourth All-America City award. Edinburg is one of 20 cities, including two others in Texas, named as finalists for the 2024 award from the National Civic League.

The All-America City award recognizes cities that show a dedication to strengthening democracy.

The award is presented based on a city’s civic engagement, innovations that improve the lives of citizens, and projects that bring citizens together in an inclusive and collaborative effort. Edinburg has been named an All-America City in 1968, 1995, and 2000.