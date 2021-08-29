Edinburg Native Picked As Edinburg’s New Police Chief

An Edinburg native will be the new police chief of Edinburg. The city announced Friday night it had hired Jaime Ayala to lead the Edinburg Police Department.

Ayala comes from the Arlington Police Department where he’s been for 32 years working his way up from a patrol officer to the assistant police chief’s position. Ayala started his law enforcement career as a volunteer reserve officer and dispatcher with the Edinburg PD in 1983.

Ayala takes over for Cesar Torres who was fired in May amid a series of legal disputes and after an arbiter ruled Torres had discriminated against two police officers over their union activity. Ayala will take the reins of the Edinburg PD in October.