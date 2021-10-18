Edinburg Native Sworn In As New Police Chief

An Edinburg native has been sworn in a the city’s new police chief. A swearing-in ceremony was held Friday for Jaime Ayala, who’s spent the last 32 years with the Arlington Police Department, working his way from a patrol officer to the assistant police chief’s position. Ayala started his law enforcement career with the Edinburg PD as a dispatcher and volunteer reserve officer. Ayala takes over for Cesar Torres who was fired in May amid a series of legal disputes and for discriminating against two police officers over their union activity.

(Photo Credit-City of Edinburg Facebook)