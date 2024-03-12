LOCAL

Edinburg Offering Amnesty Period For Past-Due Citations

jsalinas
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

If you’ve gotten a speeding ticket or other minor misdemeanor citation in Edinburg that you haven’t gotten around to paying, you’ll be given a break if you pay it in the next 2-1/2 months.

The city of Edinburg has opened an amnesty period for people with past-due Class C misdemeanor citations. Through the end of May, fines for failing to appear, and fees for failing to pay the ticket on time, will be waived.

To make your past-due payment, you will have to show up to Edinburg Municipal Court in person to be eligible for the amnesty. Court officials assure that you won’t be arrested.

