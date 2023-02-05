Edinburg Police Car Smashed By Suspected Drunk Driver

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

An Edinburg police officer escaped injury after an apparent drunk driver smashed into his patrol vehicle this weekend.

Early Sunday morning, the officer had arrived on the scene of an accident on I-69C north of Monte Cristo Road. He was helping with traffic control and removing debris from the highway when a pickup truck crashed into his patrol car parked on the inside lane of the interstate.

The driver, 52-year-old Raul Alberto Rodriguez, was given a roadside sobriety test, which police say he failed, and he was booked on a charge of driving while intoxicated.