Edinburg Police Chief Sues City, Gets Restraining Order To Keep From Being Fired

The city of Edinburg will not be allowed to fire its police chief until a court can determine his status as a potential whistleblower.

Chief Cesar Torres sued the city Wednesday, and received a temporary restraining order yesterday that prevents Edinburg from firing or taking other action against him. The judge in the case says the city must wait until the FBI completes its investigation into allegations of criminal misconduct made by Torres.

Torres has been on administrative leave since last month after an arbitrator ruled he had retaliated against two police officers for union activity. That ruling was confirmed by a federal judge on Wednesday.