Police in Edinburg are identifying the third suspect arrested in a kidnapping case reported last week.

Investigators say three suspects held a woman against her will at a home in Edinburg before she managed to escape by asking to go to the bathroom. The was reportedly assaulted, threatened and forced to give up her clothes during the kidnapping.

Police say Abraham Briones helped the other suspects with the crime, charging him with aggravated kidnapping and human smuggling.