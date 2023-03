Edinburg police are working to learn what caused the death of a man whose body was found in a northside neighborhood this past weekend.

Police were called a little after 7 a.m. Saturday to the 3200 block of North Turquoise Street where someone had spotted the body, identified as that of 48-year-old Mauro Garza. It’s not clear how long Garza had been dead but police say the body was in a state of decomposition.