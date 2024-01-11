Edinburg Police Officers Describe Violent Encounter With Suspected Trooper Shooter As Victor Godinez Capital Murder Trial Continues

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Jurors in the Edinburg capital murder trial of Victor Godinez have heard from the two police officers who were involved in the second shootout with the suspect who hours earlier, prosecutors say, had shot and critically wounded DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez.

Edinburg investigator Jessie Moreno and Sergeant Sandra Tapia, in separate testimonies Wednesday and Thursday, described their violent early-morning encounter with Godinez in a neighborhood just blocks from where Sanchez was shot.

According to the McAllen Monitor reporter in the courtroom, the pair told jurors they were in Moreno’s unmarked police vehicle when they were waved down by two men who said they had seen a man matching the suspect’s description walking nearby.

The officers testified they approached the man, yelled at him to stop, and that he turned and opened fire. The officers took cover, Moreno returned fire, the suspect ran off, jumped a fence, and was apprehended by other officers. More prosecution testimony will resume Friday – day five of the trial.