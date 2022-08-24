Edinburg Police Release Victims’ Names From Deadly 3-Vehicle Crash

Two San Juan residents were the victims killed in a 3-vehicle wreck in Edinburg last weekend.

Edinburg police say 30-year-old Eden Alberis Romero Archaga and 37-year-old Elizabeth Gonzalez Jimenez were in the Chrysler Crossfire that crashed and overturned in the northbound lanes of I-69C near Trenton Road early Sunday morning. Both Jimenez, who was thrown from the sports sedan, and Archaga were found dead at the scene.

Two other vehicles, a Dodge Ram pickup and a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, were damaged, but neither driver had been hurt. Police have not yet detailed what caused the deadly collision.