Edinburg police are looking for whoever shot a man to death in a neighborhood in northwest Edinburg early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call about gunshots fired at around 2:30 a.m. and found a man dead in an alley in the 3800 block of Sarah Evans Street. Witnesses say they saw a black car, possibly an older model Chevrolet Malibu, speeding away from the scene.

The victim’s name is not yet being released. Police are asking anyone with any information to call them at 289-7700.