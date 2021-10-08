Edinburg Police Searching For Suspected Killer

Edinburg police are working to track down a gang member suspected of shooting and killing another man Thursday night.

Police are searching for 36-year-old Miguel Angel Mujica who’s accused in a deadly shooting near Mojave Street and Mile 17-1/2 in northwest Edinburg. Officers arrived at around 9 Thursday night and found the victim on the ground already dead.

Police say Mujica was driving a black 2008 Saturn with a Texas license number of NDB-1900. If you know where he is, you’re asked to call Edinburg police at 289-7700.