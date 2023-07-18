LOCAL

Edinburg Police To Create Mental Health Unit

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Edinburg Police Department will be the latest in the Valley to create a Mental Health Response Unit. The Edinburg PD is partnering with Tropical Texas Behavioral Health to form a team of mental health professionals and specially trained police officers to respond to certain situations.

The mental health professional will help assess whether a suspect is under the influence of drugs or suffering a mental health crisis.

Officials say that assessment and intervention could de-escalate a potentially violent situation, prevent police from firing their weapons, and get the person into treatment rather than jail.

The Mental Health Response Unit is being created with the help of a $3 million award from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a branch of the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

