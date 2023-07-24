Edinburg Police Urging Public’s Help In Turning Up Murder Suspect

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

They’ve found his vehicle but Edinburg police are still working to turn up the owner who’s accused of killing another man this past weekend.

A manhunt continues for 38-year-old Juan Miguel Herrera Gomez who police believe shot and killed 32-year-old Eric Michael Garcia early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 3900 block of Garfield Avenue to calls of shots fired and found Garcia dead in his vehicle.

Police recovered Herrera Gomez’s white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado at his home but there was no sign of the suspect.

Police are asking anyone who knows where he is to contact Edinburg police at 289-7700 or call the Edinburg Crime Stoppers line anonymously at 383-8477.