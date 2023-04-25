Edinburg Politiquero Admits To Bribing Public Officials

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A well-known politiquero for numerous candidates in the Edinburg area has admitted to bribing public officials in a plea agreement reached with federal prosecutors. The McAllen Monitor reports Miguel Angel Garza Monday pleaded guilty to a federal count of bribery.

The 52-year-old Garza was indicted a little less than a year ago. He is alleged to have bribed two unnamed Edinburg city council members apparently to persuade them to vote to award a contract to an unnamed Edinburg business owner.

The plea agreement also has Garza forfeiting more than $47,000 he made during the scheme which occurred during 2019 and 2020. A federal bribery conviction carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison.