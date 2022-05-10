Edinburg Politiquero Indicted For Bribery

An Edinburg politiquero has been charged with bribery in connection with an apparent scheme to ensure two former Edinburg City Council members would vote to award contracts to a specific business owner. The charges against Miguel Angel Garza are contained in a federal indictment handed up last week.

The McAllen Monitor reports it alleges Garza was part of a kickback scheme in which the elected officials sold their votes for cash in awarding contracts to the business owner.

The indictment doesn’t name the ex-City Council members nor the business owner but says the alleged corruption took place between June 2019 and March 2020. Garza was arrested Monday and made his initial appearance in McAllen federal court to hear the charges against him.