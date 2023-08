Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The city of Edinburg has named a new fire chief. Fire Marshal Omar Garza has been promoted to lead the Edinburg Fire Department.

Garza has been with the department for 26 years, the last 12 as the Fire Marshal, during which he was credited with devising several creative fire prevention programs. Garza takes over for interim fire chief Ubaldo Perez who was named to the post following the death of longtime chief Shawn Snider in May.