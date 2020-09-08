Condition Of Donna Teen Improving After Being Critically Hurt By Suspected Drunk Driver

A Donna teenager is reported to be improving after being critically injured when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver in an accident that killed a female friend. 14-year-old Santiago Tapia is now said to be in stable condition following the Sunday night incident which killed 15-year-old Liza Cavazos.

The two were walking along Owassa Road north of Alamo when they were hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 37-year-old Maricella Escobar. Cavazos was killed instantly.

Escobar was stopped a couple of miles south and arrested after she failed a roadside sobriety test. She’s jailed on charges of intoxication manslaughter and assault, and two counts of failing to stop and render aid.