Edinburg Teen Killed, Donna Teen Badly Injured By Suspected Drunk Driver

An Edinburg woman is jailed on several charges after a suspected drunk driving accident that killed an Edinburg teenager and seriously injured a Donna teen.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Sunday night 37-year-old Maricella Escobar was speeding on Owassa Road between Tower and Val Verde Roads north of Alamo when her Chevrolet Tahoe plowed into the two teens walking along the side of Owassa. 15-year-old Liza Cavazos was killed instantly. 14-year-old Santiago Tapia was seriously injured.

Escobar was stopped a couple of miles south, failed a roadside sobriety test, and was arrested. She was booked on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, and on two counts of failing to stop and render aid. Channel 5 News reports the arrest was Escobar’s fourth related to drunken driving in nine years.