Edinburg To Implement Stage 2 Water Use Restrictions

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Edinburg is the latest city in the Valley to move into Stage 2 of its water conservation plan. Starting Monday, home and business owners in Edinburg will be under specific mandatory water-saving rules. They include daily limits on lawn watering and vehicle washing, and prohibitions on hosing down patios and paved areas. Residents and businesses are also required to repair any leaks in their home or on their property.

The city says the heightened drought contingency measures are due to persistent low water levels at the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs, Mexico’s failure to deliver its share of water, and a projected lack of rainfall through the spring and summer.

For a complete list of required water use restrictions, visit the city of Edinburg’s website.