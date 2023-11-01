Edinburg To Welcome Crew Of USS Gonzalez Tomorrow

The City of Edinburg will be hosting a gathering for the crew of a Navy ship named for a Vietnam-era military hero. The commander and crew of the USS Gonzalez will be welcomed at City Hall tomorrow at 5 p.m.

The ship is named for Marine Sergeant Alfredo Cantu Gonzalez, an Edinburg native who died in Vietnam in 1968. He was later awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the attack that caused his death.

The Navy destroyer USS Gonzalez was named in his honor and has been in active service since the mid-1990s.