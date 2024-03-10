Edinburg Truck Yard Owner Headed To Prison For Meth Trafficking

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Edinburg man has been hit with a 16-year federal prison sentence for trafficking methamphetamine. 51-year-old Daren Lynn Lopez had been arrested two years ago for arranging the transport of $1 million worth of methamphetamine from Mexico to Dallas.

A tractor-trailer rig carrying the drugs hidden in the roof of the trailer had made it through a border port-of-entry and to Lopez’s truck yard in Edinburg. Lopez then hired a driver to take the truck to Dallas but law enforcement pulled it over on its way north and discovered the false compartment holding hundreds of bricks of methamphetamine.

Lopez eventually pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.