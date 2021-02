A boil water notice has been issued for residents of Edinburg. City officials say the freezing temperatures have impacted the water plant and residents need to boil their tap water to kill contaminants.

Water you use for drinking, cooking, or making ice should be boiled for 2 minutes to get rid of harmful bacteria. The boil water notice is in effect until further notice. Residents are also being asked to conserve their tap water until the situation improves.